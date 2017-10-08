FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-All Blacks winger Milner-Skudder discolates shoulder
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 8, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in 11 days

Rugby-All Blacks winger Milner-Skudder discolates shoulder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand winger Nehe Milner-Skudder suffered a dislocated right shoulder in Saturday’s Rugby Championship win over South Africa, coach Steve Hansen has said.

The 26-year-old, who is now set to miss the All Blacks’ Bledisloe Cup test against Australia later this month and the end-of-year tour to Europe, had to be taken off after landing awkwardly just before half-time at Newlands.

Milner-Skudder previously discolated his left shoulder in 2016 and broke a bone in his foot during the early stages of this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

Hansen also said flyhalf Beauden Barrett had suffered a concussion in Saturday’s game, which New Zealand won 25-24, but should recover quickly. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.