FACTBOX-Rugby-New Zealand v South Africa - Rugby Championship test
#Rugby News
September 14, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in a month

FACTBOX-Rugby-New Zealand v South Africa - Rugby Championship test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats item moved on Sept 14 after South Africa team change)

AUCKLAND, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Factbox on Rugby Championship test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday:

When: Sept. 16, 7.35 pm local (0735 GMT)

Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland (Capacity: 25,000)

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant referees: Angus Gardiner (Australia), Matthew Carley (Wales); TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)

NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 1

Coach: Steve Hansen

Captain: Kieran Read

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Liam Squire, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Kane Hames

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ofa Tu‘ungafasi, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown

SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 3

Coach: Allister Coetzee

Captain: Eben Etzebeth

Team: 15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Raymond Rhule, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Jan Serfontein, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Uzair Cassiem, 7-Jean-Luc du Preez, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Ruan Dreyer, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Pieter-Steph du Toit , 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian de Allende.

OVERALL RECORD

Played: 93

New Zealand wins: 55

South Africa wins: 35

Draws: 3

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2016 New Zealand 57-15 South Africa Durban

2016 New Zealand 41-13 South Africa Christchurch

2015 New Zealand 20-18 South Africa London *

2015 New Zealand 27-20 South Africa Johannesburg

2014 South Africa 27-25 New Zealand Johannesburg

* World Cup match (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

