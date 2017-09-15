FACTBOX-Rugby-New Zealand v South Africa - Rugby Championship test

(Repeats item moved on Sept 14 after South Africa team change)
AUCKLAND, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Factbox on Rugby Championship test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday:
When: Sept. 16, 7.35 pm local (0735 GMT)
Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland (Capacity: 25,000)
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant referees: Angus Gardiner (Australia), Matthew Carley (Wales); TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Liam Squire, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Kane Hames
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ofa Tu‘ungafasi, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown
World ranking: 3
Coach: Allister Coetzee
Captain: Eben Etzebeth
Team: 15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Raymond Rhule, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Jan Serfontein, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Uzair Cassiem, 7-Jean-Luc du Preez, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Ruan Dreyer, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Pieter-Steph du Toit , 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian de Allende.
Played: 93
New Zealand wins: 55
South Africa wins: 35
Draws: 3
2016 New Zealand 57-15 South Africa Durban
2016 New Zealand 41-13 South Africa Christchurch
2015 New Zealand 20-18 South Africa London *
2015 New Zealand 27-20 South Africa Johannesburg
2014 South Africa 27-25 New Zealand Johannesburg
* World Cup match