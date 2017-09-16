FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Ruthless All Blacks thrash South Africa in Rugby Championship
#Rugby News
September 16, 2017 / 9:33 AM / in a month

Rugby-Ruthless All Blacks thrash South Africa in Rugby Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Winger Nehe Milner-Skudder scored two of the All Blacks’ eight tries as they destroyed South Africa 57-0 at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday to post their record points margin against the Springboks.

The All Blacks were ruthless in their execution of their opportunities to post 50 points for the second successive test against their traditional foes, with their 57-15 win last year in Durban the previous largest margin.

Rieko Ioane, Milner-Skudder, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett all crossed in the first half to give the All Blacks a 31-0 lead at the break, before the right winger, Ofa Tu‘ungafasi Lima Sopoaga and Codie Taylor all scored in the second half.

The Springboks next face Australia in Bloemfontein on Oct. 1, while the All Blacks play Argentina in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

