UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sonny Bill's appeal against ban successful, can play in Championship opener

(adds World Rugby statement)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sonny Bill Williams is eligible for New Zealand’s Rugby Championship opener against Australia this month after a disciplinary panel ruled a warm-up tie could complete his four-match ban.

The All Blacks centre was shown a red card for a dangerous shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson in the Lions second test in Wellington last month and was suspended for the four matches.

New Zealand Rugby had proposed Williams could serve the ban by missing the third Lions test, the final match of the Auckland Blues’ Super Rugby season and two other games before the Wallabies test.

They proposed counting a pre-season match for his National Provincial Championship (NPC) side and a “three-way” warm-up match in which New Zealand are going to play two different teams.

A three-man judicial committee said the latter match was insufficiently meaningful and World Rugby said the ban would expire after the game against the Wallabies on Aug. 19.

However, Williams appealed and the independent committee ruled in his favour, saying the warm-up match against Counties Manukau and Taranaki on Aug. 11 complied with World Rugby’s definition of a “match”.

Therefore, Williams will now be suspended from all forms of rugby up to and including Aug. 11.

Responding to the decision, World Rugby said it was surprised by the committee’s definition of a “match” and said it would refer it to the regulations committee in September.

“While World Rugby respects the decision ... it is surprised by the committee’s interpretation of the definition of ”match“ (which is defined in Regulation 1 as ‘a game in which two teams compete against each other’),” it said in a statement.

“World Rugby will refer the interpretation of the regulation to the Regulations Committee... to examine the findings in the context of the game’s regulations to ensure universal clarity and compliance.”

The All Blacks face the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship opener in Sydney on Aug. 19, with the return match against Australia in Dunedin the following week. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)