Rugby-Springbok forward Cassiem ruled out of All Blacks clash
#Rugby News
October 1, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 18 days

Rugby-Springbok forward Cassiem ruled out of All Blacks clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s number eight Uzair Cassiem has been ruled out of next weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Newlands after sustaining a rib injury against Australia, officials said on Sunday.

Cassiem went off early in the 27-27 draw in Bloemfontein on Saturday and will not play for the Springboks in their last game of the four-nation southern hemisphere championship.

The South African Rugby Union said a replacement would be named if required for next Saturday’s encounter. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

