FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Rugby-South Africa v New Zealand
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 5, 2017 / 3:48 PM / in 13 days

FACTBOX-Rugby-South Africa v New Zealand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Factbox on Saturday’s Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand:

When: Oct. 7, 5.05 pm local (1505 GMT)

Where: Newlands Stadium (capacity 51,900)

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Assistants: Romain Poite (France), Shuheik Kubo (Japan)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 4

Coach: Allister Coetzee

Captain: Eben Etzebeth

Team: 15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Dillyn Leyds, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Jan Serfontein, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Ross Cronje, 8-Francois Louw, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Ruan Dreyer, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Wilko Louw, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian de Allende

NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 1

Coach: Steve Hansen

Captain: Kieran Read

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Liam Squire, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Kane Hames

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ofa Tu‘ungafasi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Matt Todd, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-David Havili

OVERALL RECORD

Played: 94

New Zealand wins: 56

South Africa wins: 35

Draws: 3

IN CAPE TOWN 2008 South Africa 0-19 New Zealand 2005 South Africa 22-16 New Zealand 2001 South Africa 3-12 New Zealand 1996 South Africa 18-29 New Zealand 1976 South Africa 15-10 New Zealand 1970 South Africa 8-9 New Zealand 1960 South Africa 3-11 New Zealand 1949 South Africa 15-11 New Zealand 1928 South Africa 5-13 New Zealand

LAST FIVE MEETINGS 2017 New Zealand 57-0 South Africa (Auckland) 2016 South Africa 15-57 New Zealand (Durban) 2016 New Zealand 41-13 South Africa (Christchurch) 2015* New Zealand 20-18 South Africa (London) 2015 New Zealand 27-20 South Africa (Johannesburg) * indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.