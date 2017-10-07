FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-All Blacks hold on against South Africa to complete unbeaten series
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 7, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 12 days ago

Rugby-All Blacks hold on against South Africa to complete unbeaten series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct 7 (Reuters) – - World champions New Zealand held off a spirited fight from hosts South Africa to complete their Rugby Championship campaign unbeaten after a 25-24 win at the end of a ferocious physical battle at Newlands on Saturday.

Each side scored three tries in a thrilling spectacle as South Africa restored some pride with a competitive display after being beaten by a record 57-0 scoreline in New Zealand last month.

New Zealand’s tries came from Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane and Damian McKenzie while Ross Cronje, Jean-Luc du Preez and Malcolm Marx scored for the home side.

New Zealand led 8-3 at the break after a bruising first half but were given a scare as Marx’s 79th-minute try, converted by Elton Jantjies, took the hosts to within a single point.

But they held on to finish the southern hemisphere championship with a 100 percent success rate for a second successive year. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Neville Dalton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.