Rugby-South Africa team for Rugby Championship test against New Zealand
October 5, 2017 / 1:08 PM / in 13 days

Rugby-South Africa team for Rugby Championship test against New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee named the following team on Thursday to face New Zealand in their final clash of this year’s Rugby Championship at Newlands on Saturday

Team: 15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Dillyn Leyds, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Jan Serfontein, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Ross Cronje, 8-Francois Louw, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Ruan Dreyer, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Wilko Louw, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian de Allende. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

