Rugby-South Africa team to face New Zealand
September 14, 2017 / 3:13 AM / in a month

Rugby-South Africa team to face New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee named the following side on Thursday to play New Zealand in the Rugby Championship at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday:

Team: 15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Raymond Rhule, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Jan Serfontein, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Ross Cronje, 8-Uzair Cassiem, 7-Jean-Luc du Preez, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Ruan Dreyer, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Pieter-Steph du Toit , 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian de Allende.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom

