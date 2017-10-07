FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Errors prove costly but Springboks restore pride
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 7, 2017 / 10:22 PM / in 12 days

Rugby-Errors prove costly but Springboks restore pride

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Africa came agonisingly close to redeeming themselves after a record defeat last month but again paid the price for costly errors as New Zealand edged them 25-24 in a thrilling Rugby Championship encounter at Newlands on Saturday.

“We’re disappointed with the result. When you turn over the ball, a side like the All Blacks are always going to hurt you,” said Springboks’ coach Allister Coetzee after a classic, see-saw clash left the outcome in doubt right up to the final whistle.

”At the same time, we’re proud of the process. The way the players have trained this past week, the way we’ve committed to one another has come through in this performance.

“It shows me the process is on track and that this team is a good side.”

South Africa certainly restored some pride after being beaten by a record 57-0 in New Zealand last month.

“What happened in Albany was a blip. A lot happened in the build up to that game, and I don’t want to say too much otherwise it will sound like excuses but we lost players to injuries and then Ross Cronje pulled out late,” Coetzee said.

He now turns his focus to a tour of Europe with tests against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales. Last year, it proved calamitous but Coetzee insisted supporters must still be patient.

“People want to measure us by results. We’re still focused on the process, though,” he said. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.