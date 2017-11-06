FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Daly added to England squad ahead of Argentina test
#Rugby News
November 6, 2017 / 2:40 AM / in a day

Rugby-Daly added to England squad ahead of Argentina test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Winger Elliot Daly could play a part in England’s opening autumn international against Argentina this weekend after making a quicker-than-expected return from injury.

The 25-year-old had pulled out of last week’s training camp in Portugal after suffering a knee injury in Wasps’ Champions Cup victory over Harlequins last month that saw him initially ruled out for up to three weeks.

However, coach Eddie Jones recalled him to his 33-man squad for Saturday’s test at Twickenham. England face Australia and Samoa over the following two weekends. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )

