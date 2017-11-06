Rugby-Jones to revamp England's training program for 2019 World Cup

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Head coach Eddie Jones says England are not fit enough to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup and must undergo huge changes to their training methods over the next two years to address the issue.

England, who recently held a week-long training camp in Portugal, are set to play in a scrummaging and line-out training session with Wales in Cardiff later on Monday as both teams prepare for the autumn internationals, which begin on Saturday.

“They’re not fit enough to win the World Cup, and we want to win the World Cup,” Jones was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“You don’t have to be fit enough now to win the World Cup, you have to be fit enough to win the World Cup at 19:59 on November 2, 2019 (the date of the final). We’ve got some great plans in place to fix that.”

Jones said England had brought in several outside experts to shake-up training sessions and help forwards adapt to the changing demands of the game.

England, who hosted the last World Cup in 2015 but failed to make it out of their group, play Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday before playing Australia and Samoa in the following weeks. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )