#Rugby News
November 25, 2017 / 5:04 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Seven-try England too strong for Samoa

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Livewire wing Elliot Daly scored two excellent tries as England produced another strong finish to beat Samoa 48-14 and complete a hat-trick of victories in their autumn internationals on Saturday.

Mike Brown, Alex Lozowski and Charlie Ewels had a somewhat experimental England 22-7 ahead at halftime as Piula Fa’asalele put Samoa on the board, but the crowd had to wait until the final quarter to see the hosts cut loose.

Daly crossed twice with Henry Slade and Semesa Rokoduguni also scoring and impressive flyhalf George Ford converting five of the seven tries and adding a conversion.

After victories over Argentina and Australia, Saturday’s win took Eddie Jones’s record with England to 22 wins from 23 games – the only blip being the Six Nations loss to Ireland in March. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Rex Gowar)

