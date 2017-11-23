Rugby-George and Care start as England ring the changes for Samoa

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hooker Jamie George will finally make his first start for England after 19 appearances off the bench as coach Eddie Jones on Thursday unveiled a much-changed side to face Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday.

George was the first-choice hooker for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand this year but until now has had to sit behind Dylan Hartley for England. The captain is on the bench this week.

Scrumhalf Danny Care, who set up two tries and scored a third in a superb late cameo in last week’s record win over Australia, also gets a rare start, while Alex Lozowski and Henry Slade will form a new centre partnership.

Sam Simmonds will make his first start at number 8 in the absence of the injured Nathan Hughes while Mike Brown returns at fullback.

With Owen Farrell again rested, flyhalf George Ford and Chris Robshaw, who will play at openside flanker, have been named co-captains as England expect to complete a hat-trick of wins from their November tests.

England team to face Samoa on Saturday (1500GMT)

15 Mike Brown (Harlequins 63 caps), 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers 28 caps), 13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs 9 caps), 12 Alex Lozowski (Saracens 3 caps), 11 Elliot Daly (Wasps 15 caps), 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 39 caps) co-captain, 9 Danny Care (Harlequins 75 caps); 1 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers 4 caps), 2 Jamie George (Saracens 19 caps), 3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 76 caps), 4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 46 caps), 5 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby 5 caps), 6 Maro Itoje (Saracens 13 caps), 7 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 58 caps) co-captain, 8 Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs 2 caps).

Replacements:

16 Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints 88 caps), 17 Joe Marler (Harlequins 52 caps), 18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs 4 caps), 19 Nick Isiekwe (Saracens 1 cap), 20 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints 60 caps), 21 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers 72 caps), 22 Piers Francis (Northampton Saints 2 caps), 23 Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby 3 caps). (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)