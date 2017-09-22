FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Jones leaves four Lions out of England training squad
#Rugby News
September 22, 2017 / 9:13 AM / in a month

Rugby-Jones leaves four Lions out of England training squad

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Coach Eddie Jones has omitted four players who toured with the British and Irish Lions from his England training squad ahead of November’s autumn internationals, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

Jonathan Joseph, James Haskell, Kyle Sinckler and George Kruis were left out from the 33-man squad for the get-together in Oxford next week, while Denny Solomona was also dropped after being reprimanded for disciplinary reasons.

Marcus Smith, the 18-year-old Harlequins fly-half, is one of the two uncapped players included in the 33-man squad alongside Bath’s Tom Dunn.

“This camp in Oxford is a really positive opportunity for the group to come back together and sharpen our focus and preparation ahead of our first match against Argentina,” Jones said in a statement.

“This is our most important game this year and we want the players to come away from camp having trained well with a clear plan of how we want to play and win against the Pumas.”

The three-day camp will help England step up their preparations for the upcoming internationals against Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

Full squad:

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

