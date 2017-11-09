FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Bastareaud back in France team for All Blacks test
#Rugby News
November 9, 2017 / 1:51 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Rugby-Bastareaud back in France team for All Blacks test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mathieu Bastareaud will make his France comeback more than two years after his last appearance after the Toulon centre was named in the starting lineup for a test match against New Zealand on Saturday.

Coach Guy Noves on Thursday named a team that will be led by scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Anthony Belleau, in the absence of the injured Camille Lopez.

Noves had to make do with a dozen of withdrawals because of injuries.

After the All Blacks, France will take on South Africa, also at the Stade de France on Nov. 18, and Japan at the U-Arena the following week.

Team:

Nans Ducuing - Yoann Huget, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Mathieu Bastareaud, Teddy Thomas – Anthony Belleau, Antoine Dupont - Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Judicael Cancoriet - Paul Gabrillagues, Sebastien Vahaamahina - Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (cap), Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements : Clement Maynadier, Raphael Chaume, Daniel Kotze, Paul Jedrasiak, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Francois Trinh-Duc, Damian Penaud (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jon Boyle
