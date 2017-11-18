FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2017 / 10:11 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Coach Noves under pressure as France lose to South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAINT-DENIS, France, Nov 18 (Reuters) - France coach Guy Noves’s job came under pressure when Les Bleus lost 18-17 to South Africa after yet another mediocre performance at the Stade de France on Saturday.

A week after a 38-18 defeat against New Zealand, France failed to dominate a South Africa side who were comprehensively beaten by Ireland last Saturday and conceded their sixth consecutive loss to the Springboks.

South Africa scored two tries through Dillyn Leyds and Jesse Kriel with Handre Pollard, who missed four kicks, adding eight points with his boot.

Flyhalf Anthony Belleau scored a try, a penalty and two conversions while Baptiste Serin added a late try for the home side. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)

