Rugby-Four-try Ireland hammer dreadful South Africa 38-3
#Rugby News
November 11, 2017 / 7:35 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Rugby-Four-try Ireland hammer dreadful South Africa 38-3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ireland built on last year’s successful November series against the best of the southern hemisphere by recording their biggest ever victory over a dreadful South Africa side in a 38-3 hammering at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland, who beat New Zealand for the first time a year ago, got on top up front in the first half as Johnny Sexton kicked three penalties and wing Andrew Conway took advantage of some for a 14-0 halftime lead.

South Africa looked more like the team beaten 57-0 by New Zealand in September than the one that lost by a point to the world champions last month and late tries from Rhys Ruddock, Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale completed their wretched evening.

Ireland will expect to make it a clean sweep with tests against Fiji and Argentina ahead, while South Africa will look to start again against France next week before travelling to Italy and Wales. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Rex Gowar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
