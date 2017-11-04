FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Australia brush aside Japan 63-30 in Yokohama
November 4, 2017 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

Rugby-Australia brush aside Japan 63-30 in Yokohama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australia were devastating in attack as they brushed aside Japan 63-30 in Yokohama on Saturday, adding momentum as they head to Europe to face stiffer opposition in Wales, England and Scotland later this month.

The Wallabies scored five unanswered tries in the first half to put the game beyond Japan’s reach before crossing for four more after the break.

Tevita Kuridrani ran in a hat-trick and his centre partner Samu Kerevi grabbed two tries for Australia, who were playing their first test against the hosts on Japanese soil.

Locks Wimpie van der Walt and Kazuki Himeno, making their test debuts, and number eight Amanaki Mafi each touched down for Japan, who are still struggling to find consistency with less than two years to go until they host the 2019 World Cup.

The last time the two sides met in a test was at the 2007 World Cup, when Australia prevailed 91-3 over Japan in Lyon. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
