Rugby-Davies named Lions' player of New Zealand tour
July 9, 2017 / 12:33 AM / a month ago

Rugby-Davies named Lions' player of New Zealand tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUCKLAND, July 9 (Reuters) - Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been named by his British and Irish Lions team mates as their player of the tour of New Zealand, the Lions said on Sunday.

Davies played every minute of the three-test series against the All Blacks, which ended with a 15-15 draw at Eden Park on Saturday to ensure the series finished tied 1-1.

The All Blacks won the first game 30-15 at Eden Park while the Lions won the second 24-21 in Wellington.

Tour captain Sam Warburton distributed voting cards to the players after the third test and Davies was selected as the player who had made the biggest contribution to the 10-match tour.

"I'm blown away to receive this award from my peers," Davies said in a statement on Sunday.

"I have loved every minute of this amazing tour, with an amazing group of players and to receive this from them is very special.

"To come to somewhere like New Zealand, the home of the double world champions, after such a short time together and to run them as close as we did is a huge achievement.

"Both teams have put in a huge effort and we have to be very proud of what we have achieved on this tour.

"It's been very special for me."

The Lions leave New Zealand later on Sunday having won five games, lost three and drawn two matches.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford

