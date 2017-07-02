FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Rugby News
July 2, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a month ago

Rugby-Lions flanker O'Brien cleared of foul play, free to play third test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien has been cleared to play the third and final test against the All Blacks at Eden Park next Saturday after being cleared of dangerous play during the second match in Wellington.

O'Brien was cited after the Lions' 24-21 second-test victory at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday for a swinging arm on All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo, which was not dealt with by the on-field officials at the time.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clare Fallon

