Rugby-All Blacks take 13-8 lead at halftime in Lions test

AUCKLAND, June 24 (Reuters) - Beauden Barrett slotted two penalties and converted Codie Taylor's 18th minute try to give the All Blacks a narrow 13-8 lead over the British and Irish Lions at halftime of the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.

Sean O'Brien finished off a brilliant counter attack and break from Liam Williams that involved superb interplay between Jonathan Davies and Elliot Daly before the Irish flanker crossed.

The All Blacks suffered two injury blows with fullback Ben Smith failing a head injury assessment while Ryan Crotty limped off with a leg injury.

The Lions had looked to have grabbed a second-minute try to Daly but television replays showed Israel Dagg had got under the ball and also forced him into touch. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)