a month ago
Rugby-All Blacks hold 12-6 lead at halftime in third Lions test
#Rugby News
July 8, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a month ago

Rugby-All Blacks hold 12-6 lead at halftime in third Lions test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, July 8 (Reuters) - Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett scored a try apiece as the All Blacks took a 12-6 halftime lead in a crunching series-deciding third test against the British and Irish lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

Centre Laumape opened the scoring after All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett had knocked down a cross kick by his elder brother Beauden following a sustained buildup by the world champions.

The younger Barrett also crossed just before halftime after Laumape got his hands free in a tackle and fed to centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who found the rangy fullback.

Owen Farrell slotted two penalties for the visitors during a frenetic first 40 minutes.

The All Blacks won the first test at the same venue 30-15 on June 24, while the Lions won the second 24-21 at Wellington Regional Stadium last week. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)

