FACTBOX-Auckland Blues v British & Irish Lions

(updates with late changes to Blues squad)

June 7 (Reuters) - Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' second tour match against the Auckland Blues:

When: June 7, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)

Where: Eden Park, Auckland (Capacity 50,000)

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal (France), Angus Gardner (Australia); TMO - Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Lions: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Jonathan Sexton, 23-Liam Williams.

Coach: Warren Gatland

Auckland Blues: 15-Michael Collins, 14-Matt Duffie, 13-George Moala, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Stephen Perofeta, 9-Augustine Pulu, 8-Steven Luatua, 7-Blake Gibson, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Scott Scrafton, 4-Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-James Parsons (captain), 1-Ofa Tu'ungafasi

Replacements: 16-Hame Faiva, 17-Alex Hodgman, 18-Sione Mafileo, 19-Jimmy Tupou, 20-Kara Pryor, 21-Sam Nock, 22-Ihaia West, 23-TJ Faiane

Coach: Tana Umaga

PREVIOUS MEETINGS (against Auckland provincial team)

2005 Lions won 17-13

1993 Auckland won 23-18

1983 Auckland won 13-12

1977 Lions won 34-15

1971 Lions won 19-12

1966 Lions won 12-6

1959 Lions won 15-10

1950 Lions won 32-9

1930 Auckland won 19-6

1908 Auckland won 11-0

1904 Auckland won 13-0

1888 Lions won 6-3

Auckland won 4-0

Lions won 3-0

Match drawn 3-3

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 10 v Canterbury Crusaders, Christchurch

June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin

June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland