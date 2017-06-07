FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rugby-West try consigns Lions to first loss of NZ tour
June 7, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-West try consigns Lions to first loss of NZ tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 7 (Reuters) - Auckland Blues flyhalf Ihaia West scored a brilliant 75th minute try to consign the British and Irish Lions to a 22-16 loss in the second game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand at Eden Park on Wednesday.

Replacement West scooted over after superb offloads from Steven Luatua and Sonny Bill Williams just as the visitors looked to have seized the momentum with a 16-15 lead over the Super Rugby side.

Winger Rieko Ioane and centre Williams scored first half tries while starting flyhalf Stephen Perofeta added a conversion with West slotting a penalty and then converting his own try for the home side.

Number eight CJ Stander scored a try, with fullback Leigh Halfpenny slotting the conversion and three penalties for the Lions, who next face the seven-times Super Rugby champion Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

