2 months ago
Rugby-Banks penalty gives Highlanders win over Lions
#Rugby News
June 13, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Banks penalty gives Highlanders win over Lions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Replacement flyhalf Marty Banks slotted a 74th minute penalty to give the Otago Highlanders a dramatic 23-22 victory over the British and Irish Lions in a Dunedin thriller on Tuesday.

It was the second loss of the 10-match tour for Warren Gatland's side, who scored tries through Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and captain Sam Warburton, with Dan Biggar adding two conversions and a penalty.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and hooker Liam Coltman scored tries while flyhalf Lima Sopoaga slotted a conversion and two penalties for the home side. Banks also added a conversion.

The Lions now head to Rotorua to face the Maori All Blacks on Saturday with Gatland expected to pick his strongest side with an eye on the first test against the All Blacks on June 24.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

