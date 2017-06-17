FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rugby-Clinical Lions grind Maori All Blacks down in 32-10 win
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
June 17, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Clinical Lions grind Maori All Blacks down in 32-10 win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 (Reuters) - The British and Irish Lions exploited a yellow card to Tawera Kerr-Barlow to set up a game-winning margin and beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.

Kerr-Barlow was sinbinned for a dangerous shoulder tackle on Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny allowing the visitors to extend their advantage from 15-10 to 29-10 while the scrumhalf was on the sideline shortly after halftime.

Referee Jaco Peyper awarded a penalty try to the Lions, while lock Maro Itoje drove over, with Halfpenny adding six penalties and a conversion for the visitors who now face the Waikato Chiefs on Tuesday in Hamilton.

Loose forward Liam Messam scored the home side's only try, while flyhalf Damian McKenzie added a conversion and penalty against a Lions combination that is expected to run out during the first test against the All Blacks next week.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.