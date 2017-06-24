FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Rugby-Ioane brace gives New Zealand win against Lions in first test
#Rugby News
June 24, 2017 / 9:29 AM / a month ago

Rugby-Ioane brace gives New Zealand win against Lions in first test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 24 (Reuters) - Rieko Ioane scored two tries as the All Blacks beat the British and Irish Lions 30-15 in the first test at Eden Park on Saturday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Codie Taylor also crossed in the first half for the world champions.

Sean O'Brien and Rhys Webb crossed for the Lions, who now play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday before the second test next Saturday.

The All Blacks had held a narrow 13-8 lead at halftime. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

