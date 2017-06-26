FACTBOX-Rugby-British & Irish Lions v Wellington Hurricanes

WELLINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' eighth match of their tour of New Zealand against the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday:

When: June 27, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)

Where: Wellington Regional Stadium (Capacity 34,500)

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Jerome Garces (France); TMO - George Ayoub (Australia)

Lions: 15-Jack Nowell, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Alan Dell, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-George Kruis, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Finn Russell, 23-Jared Payne

Coach: Warren Gatland

Hurricanes: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Vince Aso, 12-Ngani Laumape, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Otere Black, 9-Te Toiroa-Tahuriorangi, 8-Brad Shields (captain), 7-Callum Gibbins, 6-Vaea Fifita, 5-Sam Lousi, 4-Mark Abbott, 3-Jeffrey To'omaga-Allen, 2-Ricky Ricitelli, 1-Ben May

Replacements: 16-Leni Apisai, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Mike Kainga, 19-James Blackwell, 20-Reed Prinsep, 21-Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22-Wes Goosen, 23-Cory Jane

Coach: Chris Boyd

PREVIOUS MEETINGS (as Wellington provincial team)

2005 Lions won 23-6

1983 Lions won 27-19

1977 Lions won 13-6

1971 Lions won 47-9

1966 Wellington won 20-6

1959 Lions won 21-6

1950 Lions won 12-6

1930 Wellington won 12-8

1908 Wellington won 19-13

1888 Match drawn 3-3

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland