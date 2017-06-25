Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to play Hurricanes

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Sunday to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday.

15-Jack Nowell, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Alan Dell, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-George Kruis, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Finn Russell, 23-Jared Payne. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)