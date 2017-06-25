FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to play Hurricanes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
June 25, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a month ago

Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to play Hurricanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Sunday to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday.

15-Jack Nowell, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Alan Dell, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-George Kruis, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Finn Russell, 23-Jared Payne. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.