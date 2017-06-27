Rugby-Hurricanes storm back to snatch draw with Lions

WELLINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The Wellington Hurricanes launched an extraordinary comeback while British and Irish Lions lock Iain Henderson was in the sinbin to snatch a thrilling 31-31 draw with the tourists on Tuesday.

Wes Goosen and Vaea Fifita crossed for tries during the man advantage for the home side, who had been 23-7 down at halftime and trailing 31-17 with 13 minutes remaining.

Tommy Seymour crossed twice and his fellow winger George North also scored for the Lions, who had fed on Hurricanes mistakes to establish a big lead before the home side came storming back.

Callum Gibbins and Ngani Laumape also scored tries for the Hurricanes, who had scrumhalf Te Toiroa-Tahuriorangi yellow carded in the second half for a high tackle.

The Lions have no more midweek games remaining on their tour of New Zealand with just the second test against the All Blacks at the same ground on Saturday before the tour concludes with the third test at Eden Park on July 8.