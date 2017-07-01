Rugby-Lions beat All Blacks to level up series after Williams dismissed

WELLINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Owen Farrell's late penalty gave the British and Irish Lions a 24-21 victory over 14-man New Zealand in the second test on Saturday to level up the series at 1-1 ahead of next week's final clash in Auckland.

The All Blacks played 55 minutes with 14 men after Sonny Bill Williams became only the third All Black, and the first on home soil, to be sent off in a test match when he was shown the red card for a shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson.

It was the first win for the Lions over the All Blacks since 1993 and the first defeat for the world champions on home soil in 48 tests going back to 2009.

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett kicked seven penalties but tries for Lions number eight Taulupe Faletau and scrumhalf Conor Murray helped level up the scores with 10 minutes to go, leaving Farrell to secure the victory with his fourth penalty. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Writing by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)