FACTBOX-Rugby-British & Irish Lions v All Blacks

AUCKLAND, July 6 (Reuters) - Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' third test match against the All Blacks:

When: July 8, 7:35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)

Where: Eden Park, Auckland (Capacity 50,000)

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France), Jaco Peyper (South Africa); TMO - George Ayoub (Australia)

Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Sam Warburton(captain), 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jack Nowell

Coach: Warren Gatland

New Zealand: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ngani Laumape, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Malakai Fekitoa.

Coach: Steve Hansen

OVERALL RECORD

Played: 40

New Zealand wins: 30

Lions wins: 7

Draws: 3

PREVIOUS MEETINGS IN AUCKLAND

2017 NZ won 30-15

2005 NZ won 38-19

1993 NZ won 30-13

1983 NZ won 38-6

1977 NZ won 10-9

1971 Match drawn 14-14

1966 NZ won 24-11

1959 Lions won 9-6

1950 NZ won 8-3

1930 NZ won 15-10

1908 NZ won 29-0

2017 TOUR RESULTS

July 1 Lions bt NZ 24-21

June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31

June 24 NZ bt Lions 30-15

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7