CORRECTED-Rugby-North, Henshaw ruled out of rest of Lions tour

(Makes clear in para two that North scored only one try)

WELLINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Winger George North and centre Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of the remainder of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand after suffering injuries in the final midweek match.

Welshman North scored a try but suffered a hamstring tear in Tuesday's 31-31 draw with the Wellington Hurricanes, while Irishman Henshaw tore a pectoral muscle in the match.

Both would return to Europe for further treatment this weekend, the Lions said in a statement on Thursday.

North was one of the standout players in the tourists' series victory over Australia in 2013 but a drop in form saw him miss out on the team for last week's first test. The team for the second test will be named later on Thursday. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Ian Ransom)