Rugby-Maori All Blacks team to face British & Irish Lions

AUCKLAND, June 15 (Reuters) - Maori All Blacks coach Colin Cooper named the following team on Thursday to face the British and Irish Lions at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.

Maori All Blacks: 15-James Lowe, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Matt Proctor, 12-Charlie Ngatai, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8-Liam Messam, 7-Elliot Dixon, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Tom Franklin, 4-Joe Wheeler, 3-Ben May, 2-Ash Dixon (captain), 1-Kane Hames.

Replacements: 16-Hikawera Elliot, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Marcel Renata, 19-Leighton Price, 20-Kara Pryor, 21-Bryn Hall, 22- Ihaia West, 23-Rob Thompson.