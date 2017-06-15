FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Maori All Blacks team to face British & Irish Lions
#Rugby News
June 15, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Maori All Blacks team to face British & Irish Lions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 15 (Reuters) - Maori All Blacks coach Colin Cooper named the following team on Thursday to face the British and Irish Lions at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.

Maori All Blacks: 15-James Lowe, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Matt Proctor, 12-Charlie Ngatai, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8-Liam Messam, 7-Elliot Dixon, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Tom Franklin, 4-Joe Wheeler, 3-Ben May, 2-Ash Dixon (captain), 1-Kane Hames.

Replacements: 16-Hikawera Elliot, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Marcel Renata, 19-Leighton Price, 20-Kara Pryor, 21-Bryn Hall, 22- Ihaia West, 23-Rob Thompson.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom

