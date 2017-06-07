FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rugby-Auckland Blues 22 British & Irish Lions 16 - tour match result
June 7, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Auckland Blues 22 British & Irish Lions 16 - tour match result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 7 (Reuters) - Auckland Blues beat British and Irish Lions 22-16 (halftime 12-10) at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

Scorers:

Auckland Blues

Tries - Rieko Ioane, Sonny Bill Williams, Ihaia West; Conversion - Stephen Perofeta, West; Penalties - West

British and Irish Lions

Try - CJ Stander; Conversions - Leigh Halfpenny; Penalties - Halfpenny (3)

Yellow card - Liam Williams (56)

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Attendance: 40,639

Previous result:

Lions 13 New Zealand Provincial Barbarians 7

Remaining fixtures:

June 10 v Canterbury Crusaders, Christchurch

June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin

June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

