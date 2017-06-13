Rugby-British & Irish Lions 22 Highlanders 23 - Tour match result

June 13 (Reuters) - Otago Highlanders beat British and Irish Lions 23-22 (halftime 10-10) in the fourth game of their 10-match tour at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Scorers:

British and Irish Lions

Tries - Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour, Sam Warburton; Conversions - Dan Biggar (2); Penalty - Biggar.

Highlanders

Tries - Waisake Naholo, Liam Coltman; Conversions - Lima Sopoaga, Marty Banks; Penalties - Sopoaga (2), Banks.

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Attendance: 26,920

Tour results:

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt Provincial Barbarians 13-7

Remaining fixtures:

June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland