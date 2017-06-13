Rugby-British & Irish Lions 22 Highlanders 23 - Tour match result

June 13 (Reuters) - Otago Highlanders beat British and Irish Lions 23-22 (halftime 10-10) in the fourth game of their 10-match tour at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin on Tuesday.
Scorers:
British and Irish Lions
Tries - Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour, Sam Warburton; Conversions - Dan Biggar (2); Penalty - Biggar.
Highlanders
Tries - Waisake Naholo, Liam Coltman; Conversions - Lima Sopoaga, Marty Banks; Penalties - Sopoaga (2), Banks.
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Attendance: 26,920
Tour results:
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt Provincial Barbarians 13-7
Remaining fixtures:
June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by xxxxxxxx