Rugby-British & Irish Lions 32 Maori All Blacks 10 - tour result

ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions beat Maori All Blacks 32-10 (halftime 12-10) in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.

Scorers:

Lions

Tries - Penalty try, Maro Itoje; Conversions - Leigh Halfpenny; Penalties - Halfpenny (6)

Maori All Blacks

Tries - Liam Messam; Conversions - Damian McKenzie; Penalties - McKenzie

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Attendance: 28,177

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)