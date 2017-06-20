FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rugby-British & Irish Lions 34 Waikato Chiefs 6 - tour result
#Rugby News
June 20, 2017 / 9:29 AM

Rugby-British & Irish Lions 34 Waikato Chiefs 6 - tour result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions beat Waikato Chiefs 34-6 (halftime 13-6) in the sixth match of their tour of New Zealand at Waikato Stadium on Tuesday.

Scorers:

Lions

Tries - Penalty try, Jack Nowell (2), Jared Payne; Conversions - Dan Biggar (3); Penalties - Biggar (2)

Waikato Chiefs

Penalties - Stephen Donald (2)

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Attendance: 29,974

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

