FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Rugby-New Zealand 30 British & Irish Lions 15 - international result
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
June 24, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a month ago

Rugby-New Zealand 30 British & Irish Lions 15 - international result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand beat British and Irish Lions 30-15 (halftime 13-8) in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Scorers:

All Blacks

Tries - Codie Taylor, Rieko Ioane (2); Conversions - Beauden Barrett (3); Penalties - Barrett (3)

British and Irish Lions

Tries - Sean O'Brien, Rhys Webb; Conversion - Owen Farrell; Penalty - Owen Farrell

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland

Editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.