a month ago
Rugby-New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15 - third test result
#Rugby News
July 8, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a month ago

Rugby-New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15 - third test result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, July 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand drew with the British and Irish Lions 15-15 (halftime 12-6) in the third test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Scorers:

New Zealand

Tries - Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett; Conversion - Beauden Barrett; Penalty - Barrett

British and Irish Lions

Penalties - Owen Farrell (4), Elliot Daly

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Attendance: 48,609

2017 Tour results

July 1 Lions bt All Blacks 24-21

June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31

June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

