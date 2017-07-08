Rugby-New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15 - third test result

AUCKLAND, July 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand drew with the British and Irish Lions 15-15 (halftime 12-6) in the third test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Scorers:
New Zealand
Tries - Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett; Conversion - Beauden Barrett; Penalty - Barrett
British and Irish Lions
Penalties - Owen Farrell (4), Elliot Daly
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Attendance: 48,609
2017 Tour results
July 1 Lions bt All Blacks 24-21
June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31
June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)