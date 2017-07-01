Rugby-British & Irish Lions 24 New Zealand 21 - second test result

WELLINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand 24-21 (halftime 9-9) in the second test at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

Scorers:

British and Irish Lions

Tries - Taulupe Faletau, Conor Murray; Conversions - Owen Farrell; Penalties - Farrell (4)

Yellow card: Mako Vunipola (55)

New Zealand

Penalties - Beauden Barrett (7)

Red card: Sonny Bill Williams (25)

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

2017 Tour results

June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31

June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

Remaining fixtures:

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John O'Brien)