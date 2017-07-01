FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Rugby-British & Irish Lions 24 New Zealand 21 - second test result
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
July 1, 2017 / 9:28 AM / a month ago

Rugby-British & Irish Lions 24 New Zealand 21 - second test result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand 24-21 (halftime 9-9) in the second test at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

Scorers:

British and Irish Lions

Tries - Taulupe Faletau, Conor Murray; Conversions - Owen Farrell; Penalties - Farrell (4)

Yellow card: Mako Vunipola (55)

New Zealand

Penalties - Beauden Barrett (7)

Red card: Sonny Bill Williams (25)

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

2017 Tour results

June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31

June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

Remaining fixtures:

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John O'Brien)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.