Rugby-British & Irish Lions 24 New Zealand 21 - second test result

WELLINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand 24-21 (halftime 9-9) in the second test at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.
Scorers:
British and Irish Lions
Tries - Taulupe Faletau, Conor Murray; Conversions - Owen Farrell; Penalties - Farrell (4)
Yellow card: Mako Vunipola (55)
New Zealand
Penalties - Beauden Barrett (7)
Red card: Sonny Bill Williams (25)
Referee: Jerome Garces (France)
2017 Tour results
June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31
June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
Remaining fixtures:
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John O'Brien)