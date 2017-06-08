FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to face Canterbury Crusaders
June 8, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to face Canterbury Crusaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday in the third game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand.

Lions: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-George Kruis, 4-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 3-Tadgh Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Maro Itoje, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Johnny Sexton, 23-Anthony Watson (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

