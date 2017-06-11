Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to face Otago Highlanders

WELLINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday in the fourth game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand.

Lions: 15-Jared Payne, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Rory Best, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly.