2 months ago
Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face Waikato Chiefs
#Rugby News
June 18, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face Waikato Chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 18 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face the Waikato Chiefs in the sixth game of their 10-match tour in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Alan Dell, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Alun Wyn Jones, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Finn Russell, 23-Tommy Seymour. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

