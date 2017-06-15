FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face Maori All Blacks
June 15, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face Maori All Blacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 15 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Thursday to face the Maori All Blacks in the fifth game of their 10-match tour in Rotorua on Saturday.

Lions: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-George North, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 5-George Kruis, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)

