2 months ago
Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
#Rugby News
June 21, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 2 months ago

Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, June 22 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.

Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 5-George Kruis, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Maka Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Maro Itoje, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Jonathan Sexton, 23-Leigh Halfpenny.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond

