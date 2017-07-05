FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
July 5, 2017 / 7:05 PM / a month ago

Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND, July 6 (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the third match of their three-test series in Auckland on Saturday.

Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Sam Warburton (captain), 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jack Nowell.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond

