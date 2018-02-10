FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 6:50 PM / a day ago

Rugby-England hold on for narrow win over Wales

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Two first-half tries by winger Jonny May were enough for holders England to beat a gutsy Wales side 12-6 in an intense Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday.

On a freezing wet day in west London, May took advantage of two moments of magic to race over as England claimed a 15th successive home victory in the competition to keep them top of the standings.

England led 12-3 at the interval and although Wales threw everything at them in the second half, Eddie Jones’s side produced a resolute rearguard action and clung on to take the points.

Gareth Anscombe’s late penalty gave Wales a glimpse of victory but England held out. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

