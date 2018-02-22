Rugby-England team to face Scotland in Six Nations

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones on Thursday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Danny Care, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Chris Robshaw, 6-Courtney Lawes, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Harry Williams, 19-George Kruis, 20-Sam Underhill, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Ben Te’o, 23-Jack Nowell. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)